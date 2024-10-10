Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen has thanked the Fratton faithful for assisting Pompey’s hunt to identify the culprit behind a racist comment directed at a match official.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues appealed for information after a report of racial abuse towards assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United. Play was stopped in the 77th minute following the incident, with an announcement made over the PA system.

The abuse is believed to have emanated from Block E or F in the North Lower - and a number of supporters have subsequently come forward with ‘helpful’ information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are searching for the culprit behind a racist comment to an assistant referee in last weekend’s fixture with Oxford United. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Cullen insists that has now been passed onto Hampshire Police to aid their investigation, while the club have also complied with a request to submit their observations to the Football Association.

He told The News: “We have been asked for our observations by the Football Association, which have been submitted.

“We are grateful to a number of supporters in that particular area and others who have come forward with information, which is really, really helpful. I think it underlines it’s not just the football club that is determined to stamp out this sort of behaviour, the fans equally want to do it as well.

“If you go back to the 1980s when racist abuse of black players was endemic throughout football, the thing which really changed it was supporters taking ownership of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it wasn’t totally eradicated, it really improved into the latter 90s, so I’m really grateful for the responses we’ve had, which have been hugely helpful for both our investigation and the police investigation.

“All of that is obviously submitted in confidence, I cannot say too much about that. This is now subject to police investigations and the information may lead to understanding exactly what happened, why it happened and who made those comments reported by the assistant referee.

“It has also identified other issues. There are other things supporters have come forward with about discriminatory language and that will enable us to visit those areas as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark could receive a significant ban from attending future matches at Fratton Park.

Cullen added: “I don’t think it is “grassing”. The first thing supporters want to know is can they come and watch football and be safe?

“That trumps everything else, you want to be able to do that, you want to welcome people from all backgrounds to watch a game of football in Portsmouth. It’s right and absolutely essential we work as hard as we possibly can in the football club to do that.

“We have fantastic, passionate support and want to see people behind the team and making a difference. It’s part of the club’s DNA - and we will do all we can to encourage it.”