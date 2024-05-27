Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latest transfer news and rumours as Pompey prepare for their return to the Championship

Portsmouth have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks. John Mousinho’s men won the League One title and were promoted along with Derby County and Oxford United.

Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League, whilst Leeds United remain in the Championship after losing to Southampton in the play-off final. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

Middlesbrough snap up defender

Middlesbrough have completed the permanent signing of Luke Ayling following the end of his contract at Leeds. The right-back spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Riverside Stadium. Boro’s boss Michael Carrick has told their club website: “We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us.

“After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league. The club has got under his skin and the supporters have really taken to him as well, so it’s great to have him on board permanently.”

Midfielder latest

Pompey have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard. In this latest update regarding his situation, TEAMtalk claim League One new boys Wrexham are interested in signing and have joined the likes of Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle and Hull City in pursuit of him.

The Scotsman has returned to the AMEX Stadium after two loan spells at Northampton Town and his future is up in the air right now.

Hull City manager latest

Hull are hoping to get a deal over the line for Tim Walter this week as they look to name the German as Liam Rosenior’s replacement, as per HullLive. The Tigers finished 7th in the table in this past term and were three points off the play-offs.

Walter was sacked by Hamburg in February and has since been weighing up his options. He guided the Bundesliga.2 giants to the play-offs twice and has worked at Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart in the past.

West Brom could sell defender

West Brom could consider selling right-back Darnell Furlong. That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, who claims the Baggies may make the defender available.

He moved to the Midlands in 2019 from QPR and has since made 193 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals. His contract expires in June 2025.

Norwich City close in on boss

Norwich City made the decision to cut ties with David Wagner after their play-off semi-final loss to Leeds United. Football Insider now report they have agreed a deal for Johannes Hoff Thorup to step into his shoes at Carrow Road.