Tom McIntyre’s bid for first-team minutes at Charlton continues to disappoint.

The Pompey defender came off the bench in the 93rd minute of the Addicks’ 2-1 victory over Wigan at the weekend.

It represented his fourth appearance for Nathan Jones’ side since joining on loan from the Blues late on deadline day - totalling just 13 minutes of first-team football.

Pompey had been eager for McIntyre to experience regular match minutes following an injury-ravaged 12 months at Fratton Park.

Likewise the confidence-hit 26-year-old had been targeting a fresh start after losing his Blues place following December’s awful 4-0 defeat at Derby.

What’s more, during those four outings for Charlton, none have actually involved playing in his favoured centre-half spot - a position Pompey also feel McIntyre is best suited for.

Saturday’s appearance against Wigan was at left-back, while he has also featured on the left-wing (Exeter) and as a left-sided defensive midfielder (Barnsley).

Meanwhile, in a 1-0 victory at struggling Crawley earlier this month, McIntyre was introduced in the 85th minute as an attacking midfielder, operating behind lone striker Matt Godden in a 4-2-3-1.

That League One fixture also signifies the longest he has ever spent on the pitch since joining Charlton - five minutes.

Although last month McIntyre did turn out as an over-age player in Charlton’s under-21s for a Professional Development League clash with Millwall. Named as a left-sided centre-half in a back three, he played for 60 minutes.

Tom McIntyre has suffered a frustrating time at Charlton since joining on loan in the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly the Blues are keeping an eye on McIntyre’s ongoing situation, yet, with Premier League and Football League loans running from window to window, there is no ability to recall him.

It means the former Reading man must remain at The Valley for the rest of the season, irrespective of how he is faring.

Rejuvenated Charlton

McIntyre has now been named as a substitute in six successive matches - and introduced off the bench in four of them.

In fairness to Jones - and McIntyre - the Addicks have been in fine form of late, potentially making it more difficult to call upon the Pompey loanee.

Since he arrived in south-east London, they have won seven of their nine Championship matches to rocket into promotion contention.

Charlton are presently positioned fourth, just five points adrift of second-placed Wycombe and comfortably residing in the play-offs.

While McIntyre watches from the bench have totalled 13 minutes from the nine matches he has been available for.

