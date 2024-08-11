Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk after Portsmouth mark their Championship return with a dramatic draw at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth made a dramatic return to the Championship on Saturday afternoon as John Mousinho’s men battled to a point at title favourites Leeds United.

John Mousinho’s took the lead on two occasions at Elland Road as a goal from summer signing Elias Sorensen and Callum Lang gave them some hope of pulling off a shock win in Yorkshire. However, their hosts battled back as equalisers from Wilfried Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson ensured the spoils were shared after a breathtaking 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts named a number of players linked with moves away from Elland Road in their starting lineup with goalscorer Gnonto believed to be attracting attention from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A. Georginio Rutter is also believed to have admirers from elsewhere - although the Whites will be keen to retain the services of both forwards after they lost winger Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United last week. Pompey boss Mousinho admitted he would not hesitate to make a move for some of Leeds’ ‘multi-million pound players’ if he was a manager in English football’s top flight.

Speaking after the game, Mousinho said: "We were probably slightly low on quality today, but I think that was the nature of the nature of the game. Leeds are an excellent side with some really good athletes in there. There are some multi-million pound players there that may go over the next three weeks. If I'm a Premier League manager, I am definitely snapping up a few of them after today."

Leeds United and Burnley eye move for Chelsea youngster

It has already been a hectic summer for Leeds United after Daniel Farke added the likes of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon and Joe Rothwell to his squad.

All three new additions appeared in Saturday’s eventful 3-3 draw with Portsmouth and the Whites boss is believed to be keen to further strengthen his squad before the summer transfer window closes for business later this month. The latest name said to be on Farke’s radar is Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys, who is also said to be the subject of Championship rivals Burnley and a number of Bundesliga clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

The England Under-21 defender made 26 appearances during a season-long loan spell at Swansea City last season and has also spent time earning senior experience with German club Paderborn in recent years. Humphreys has made two senior appearances for the Blues after featuring in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup over the last two seasons - but the Premier League giants are believed to be open to allowing him to continue his career elsewhere, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea would ‘prefer a sale’ rather than a loan deal.

He posted: “Bashir Humphreys will leave Chelsea in the coming days either on loan or permanent. Leeds United and Burnley among clubs showing concrete interest, Bundesliga clubs also keen as England U21 international will try new chapter. As it stands, Chelsea prefer a sale.”