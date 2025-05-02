Former Portsmouth boss lands permanent job and two-year deal despite relegation to League Two
It’s even more uncommon for the said temporary boss to be kept on after overseeing a relegation.
However, that’s the position former Pompey head coach Michael Appleton finds himself in at Shrewsbury today.
Indeed, despite the Shrews being guaranteed of a return to the fourth tier of English football for the first time in 10 years, the 49-year-old has been asked to remain at the Croud Meadow outfit to lead their bid for an instant League One return.
In fairness, Appleton had his work cut out when he replaced Gillingham-bound Gareth Ainsworth at Salop back on March 26. Shrewsbury were sat rooted to the bottom of the table, 14 points from safety and without a win in eight games.
Yet their fortunes were hardly transformed under his leadership, with five defeats and two draws their return up until last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Barnsley, with relegation confirmed long before that victory over the Tykes.
Heading into their final game of the season against fellow relgated side Crawley at the weekend, the Shrews - whose top-scorer is John Marquis with 12 goals this term - remain 14 points adrift of safety.
Former Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton makes Shrewsbury commitment
Despite those results on the pitch, a club statement said Salop were ‘thrilled’ to have signed Appleton up to a two-year contract. It also said the club were ‘impressed’ with the work the former Blues boss had done with the players during his time with the club.
After agreeing to remain at Croud Meadow, the former Blackburn and Leicester boss told Shrewsbury fans: ‘It’s no secret that I wanted to stay at this football club so I’m really pleased the deal is now done.
‘The last few weeks have been a challenge, but I’ve been really encouraged by how the players have responded and taken on board what I’ve asked of them.
‘Most importantly, I’ve learned a lot about the group — what we need going forward and who I want to be part of the journey next season.
‘The club has a clear vision for how it wants the team to play. And I hope in the games I’ve had so far, you’ve seen the type of football we are working to introduce.
‘The positive feedback I’ve had from supporters has been fantastic. That identity, though, doesn’t just happen in a few weeks, we have a long way to go.
‘However, both Richard (O’Donnell - assistant head coach) and I are determined to build a team that will really make you proud next season.’
Appleton spent a year at Fratton Park in November 2011 and November 2012 before leaving to join Blackpool with the club in administration.
Shrewsbury is his eighth managerial appointment, with the ex-Preston North End and West Brom player last in management at Charlton.
