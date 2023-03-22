News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth midfielder delivers update over Fratton future amid West Brom, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town links

Jay Mingi has revealed he’s held talks over a new Pompey deal.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT

And the midfielder is adamant he wants Fratton Park to remain his home beyond the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s current deal with the Blues expires at the end of the season, after a 12-month option was triggered in his deal last May.

Mingi has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at PO4 this term, which had seen him feature 26 times in all competitions before picking up a knee injury.

Following a promising start to the season, he was linked with a host of Championship clubs in January.

This saw him reportedly on the radar of Birmingham, West Brom and Huddersfield, who were potentially eyeing swoops ahead of the summer.

But despite those claims, Mingi has insisted he wants to remain at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘There have been talks behind the scenes, but I just leave that all to my agent and let him take care of that.

Jay Mingi is adamant he wants to remain at Fratton Park beyond this season.
‘My main concern is just about getting back and getting fit and playing again.

‘If I could stay it would be ideal. This club gave me my first breakthrough and my first League One start.

‘It holds a massive place in my heart, but I’ve got to leave that to the higher powers that be.’

Mingi is yet to feature in a competitive fixture under new boss John Mousinho, who arrived three-weeks after the midfielder sustained his knee injury.

However, the youngster completed his comeback on Tuesday evening when he played the full 90 minutes during the Blues’ 5-2 defeat to Bournemouth in the Hampshire Cup.

After revealing his hunger to regain his spot in the side, he also explained the importance of Pompey’s nine remaining games in order showcase his talent to the new head coach ahead.

He added: ‘When he (Mousinho) first came in, obviously I was injured, but we had a quick conversation about how keen he was for me to get back and work with me. It’s really exciting for me.

‘I love showcasing what I can do to new people and what they don’t know about me.

‘We just have to see. It’s just get my games going and if I’m playing well then everything will take care of itself.’

