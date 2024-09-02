Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have consistently welcomed some of the biggest crowds in the EFL to Fratton Park

Pompey suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday when Sunderland brutally denied the Blues a win at Fratton Park. An own goal in the first half put the Blues one goal behind at the break and they were soon to be punished further with the Black Cats finding the back of the net twice more before a consolation own goal was scored in favour of John Mousinho’s squad.

This weekend, however, they will once again be given the opportunity to secure their first three points of the season at home as they welcome West Brom to Fratton Park.

The PO4 stadium has often boasted one of the most consistently strong attendances throughout the club’s EFL history and this weekend was no different with over 20,000 fans in attendance to watch their side. But how does this figure compare to their rivals?

Here are the attendances for all 34 of the fixtures that took place in the Championship, League One and League Two according to information...

EFL crowds: 30 August - 1 September (from Highest to Lowest)

Leeds 2-0 Hull City - 36,571 (away crowd: 2,900) Derby 3-0 Bristol City - 29,270 (away crowd: 3,068) Coventry 0-1 Norwich - 27,353 (away crowd: 1,579) Birmingham 2-1 Wigan - 27,136 (away crowd: 1,500 estimate) West Brom 1-0 Swansea - 24,975 (away crowd: 1,787) Bolton 0-2 Exeter - 22,086 (away crowd: 509) Burnley 1-1 Blackburn - 21,042 (away crowd: 2,208) Pompey 1-3 Sunderland - 20,231 (away crowd: 2,081) Cardiff 0-2 Middlesbrough - 17,980 (away crowd: 1,470) Plymouth vs Stoke City - 16,934 (away crowd: 1,662) Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday - 14,905 (away crowd: 2,000) Reading vs Charlton - 14,778 (away crowd: 2,684) Peterborough 0-2 Wrexham - 12,104 (away crowd: 1,600 estimate) Luton Town 1-2 QPR - 11,798 (away crowd: 1,340) Oxford 3-1 Preston North End - 11,403 (away crowd: 1,467) Rotherham 2-1 Huddersfield - 10,404 (away crowd: 2,170) Blackpool 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - 9,143 (away crowd: 200 estimate) Mansfield 1-1 Stockport - 8,293 (away crowd: 1,391) Carlisle 1-2 Tranmere - 8,003 (away crowd: 723) Bristol Rovers 2-0 Cambridge United - 7,893 (away crowd: 389) Swindon 1-2 Notts County - 7,326 (away crowd: 899) Wimbledon 1-0 Fleetwood - 7,162 (away crowd: 179) Grimsby 2-1 Bradford - 7,004 (away crowd: 1,186) Gillingham 1-0 Chesterfield - 6,954 (away crowd: 330) Northampton 0-0 Burton Albion - 5,909 (away crowd: 410) Walsall 2-1 Cheltenham - 5,760 (away crowd: 652) Shrewsbury 3-0 Leyton Orient - 5,602 (away crowd: 450) Port Vale 2-3 Doncaster - 5,454 (away crowd: 785) Crawley 0-3 Barnsley - 4,704 (away crowd: 847) Stevenage 0-1 Lincoln - 4,017 (away crowd: 826) Bromley 1-2 Crewe - 3,332 (away crowd: 431) Morecombe 0-1 Newport - 2,724 (away crowd: 188) Harrogate Town 0-1 Barrow - 2,270 (away crowd:465) Accrington Stanley 1-1 Colchester - 1,956 (away crowd: 262)