Pompey have recruited well this summer but free agents could still be acquired after Friday’s transfer deadline

Fifteen new faces have arrived in Fratton Park this summer as John Mousinho built up what is now a Championship competing squad. The club enjoyed their opening fixtures against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough but suffered their first loss of the campaign against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Blues now continue to hunt down their first win of the 2024/25 campaign but after such promising performances against Leeds and Luton, it feels as if it cannot be far away.

Mousinho has recruited well this summer, bringing in five free agents - including former Pompey star Matt Ritchie and ex-Oxford ace Josh Murphy - and now their squad stands at 28 players strong.

It seems unlikely that the Blues will have the capacity to recruit much more but, if they were looking to add even more firepower to the expanding Fratton Park dressing room, Mousinho and the club board will still have access to the free agent market, despite the transfer deadline having already passed.

Here are nine free agents still available to Pompey and their Championship rivals, including one star who had been linked with a Fratton Park move earlier this summer...

Jack Cork - Burnley

Cork has been out of action since leaving Burnley at the end of last season. He made over 250 appearances for the Clarets before departing and boasts a huge amount of experience in the midfield, having also spent considerable time with Swansea City and Southampton.

Cheikhou Kouyate - Nottingham Forest

Ex-Forest star Kouyate tackles Chelsea's Cole Palmer (L) | Getty Images

The Senegal international spent the last two years with Nottingham Forest but, at 34-years-of-age, is now out of action. He made just under 300 appearances for Crystal Palace and West Ham and, despite his age, would continue to be a powerful midfield option if he were to consider seeking out a new club for the ongoing campaign.

John Egan - Sheffield United

The Republic of Ireland defender parted ways with the Blades in the aftermath of their relegation back to the Championship. While he is still only 31 and has a huge amount of Premier League and EFL experience, the defender is still recovering from a long-term Achilles injury which could hinder his chances of finding a new club in the next few weeks.

John Fleck - Blackburn Rovers

Despite training with his former club Rangers over the summer, the midfielder continues to stay a free agent. He has plenty of EFL experience, having been part of Sheffield United, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers’ set-ups and, while he is believed to have received several offers from clubs both in the UK and abroad, Fleck remains on the hunt for a new club.

Aaron Connolly - Hull City

24-year-old Connolly remains without a club after leaving Hull City this summer. He remains one of the younger options in this list but with experience with Brighton and Venezia, still has a lot of experience to offer. The forward also have nine international caps to his name as well as just under 100 of EFL appearances.

Brandon Williams - Manchester United

Williams, 23, parted ways with the Old Trafford side after failing to impress on loan spells with both Norwich City and Ipswich Town. However, with youth still on his side and the ability to play at either full-back position, Williams could provide a versatile option if the Blues were seeking any more defensive strength.

Liam Cooper - Leeds United

Former Leeds man Liam Cooper was linked with a move to the Blues earlier this summer | Getty Images

The Scotland international was previously linked with a move to Fratton Park earlier this summer. Reportedly the Blues were ‘pushing hard’ to sign the 32-year-old defender but a deal was not struck and the ex-Elland Road star remains without a club.

Stuart Armstrong - Southampton

A move for a former Saint would evidently be a bold one but, despite reportedly being the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe, the Scot remains without a club. The midfielder would offer an energetic presence and bring with him vast amounts of EFL experience.

Adam Reach - West Bromwich Albion

Reach has been without a club since leaving West Brom in June. If he were to be picked up, the midfielder would bring with him a history of 375 second tier appearances for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.