The former Arsenal and England midfielder was among a host of Gunners figures to leave messages of good luck on the young defender’s Instagram account after his move to Fratton Park was completed.

The right-back has signed a two-year deal with the Blues for an undisclosed fee, with the club having the option of an additional 12 months.

It brings to an end his long association with Arsenal, with Swanson initially joining the north London side at the age of six.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then the 21-year-old has progressed through the ranks at the Emirates, featuring regularly for their under-23s team in Premier League 2 and being on the bench 15 times for Mikel Arteta’s first team during their run-in at the end of last season.

Commenting on his move to the south coast, Swanson – who has already joined his new Blues team-mates at their current Spain training base – said he couldn’t wait to get started at Pompey.

He posted on Instagram: ‘A new chapter begins... Delighted to have signed for this historic club. Cannot wait to get started and see you all at Fratton Park!’

And with that message to his 15.8k followers on the social media platform came a flurry of responses from now former team-mates and mentors to support his Pompey move, with former Arsenal favourite Wilshire leading the way.

Zak Swanson has signed a two-year deal at Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘Good luck sooooon’, was the now 30-year-old’s response – a sentiment that was repeated by current Arsenal first-team star and fellow Gunners academy product Emile Smith Rowe.

He simply replied with a red heart emoji as he said goodbye to his long-term pal.

Stoke new-boy Harry Clarke also sent a message of good luck.

Like Swanson, he’s heading away from the Emirates, albeit on loan.

And as he continues to settle in to his new surroundings, he posted: ‘Good luck Swanny ‘.

Coventry midfielder and fellow former Arsenal academy graduate Ben Sheaf wrote ‘Congrats mate’, while Brentford’s Dominic Thompson replied: ‘Yes Brother’.

Leeds’ Sam Greenwood – another player with an Arsenal past – wrote ‘Good luck bro’, while Cardiff centre-back Mark McGuinness said: ‘Yes Swanny’.

Others would posted congratulatory messages were Cohen Bramall, Mika Biereth, James Olayinka, Zech Medley, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Bayli Spencer-Adams and new Pompey team-mate Jay Mingi, who wrote: ‘Cmonnn’.

Swanson clearly made a big impression and many friends during his time at Arsenal.