Josh Murphy claimed more than 12 accolades - including The News’ Player of the Season award - after a dazzling maiden campaign at Fratton Park saw him score seven and register 14 assists.

There were also key contributions from the likes of Callum Lang, Colby Bishop, Rob Atkinson, Freddie Potts and more as John Mousinho’s men secured their second-tier status.

The Blues ended the season 16th and crucially five points clear of the relegation zone as they avoided an instant return to League One.

Pompey’s performers didn’t go unnoticed with Murphy included in various Championship teams of the season.

But how do the highest-rated members of Mousinho’s squad compare to rivals?

Using figures provided by WhoScored, we’ve put together the 20 best performers in the Championship this season according to their data.

NOTE: Only players who have played five or more games this term have been included.

Your next Pompey read: 'Special': How two of Portsmouth's own reunited 15 years later to inspire Championship survival