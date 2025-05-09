The 20 highest-rated players in the Championship this season - including one Portsmouth, four Leeds United and three Sunderland men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th May 2025, 10:00 BST

There were a number of standout performers for Pompey in the Championship this season.

Josh Murphy claimed more than 12 accolades - including The News’ Player of the Season award - after a dazzling maiden campaign at Fratton Park saw him score seven and register 14 assists.

There were also key contributions from the likes of Callum Lang, Colby Bishop, Rob Atkinson, Freddie Potts and more as John Mousinho’s men secured their second-tier status.

The Blues ended the season 16th and crucially five points clear of the relegation zone as they avoided an instant return to League One.

Pompey’s performers didn’t go unnoticed with Murphy included in various Championship teams of the season.

But how do the highest-rated members of Mousinho’s squad compare to rivals?

Using figures provided by WhoScored, we’ve put together the 20 best performers in the Championship this season according to their data.

NOTE: Only players who have played five or more games this term have been included.

The Championship's best 20 players this season.

1. The Championship's best players this season.

The Championship's best 20 players this season. | National World

Appearances: 41; Rating: 7.08.

2. CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley

Appearances: 41; Rating: 7.08. | Getty Images

Appearances: 44; Rating: 7.08.

3. Jayden Bogle - Leeds United

Appearances: 44; Rating: 7.08. | Getty Images

Appearances: 29; Rating: 7.08.

4. Ethan Ampadu - Leeds United

Appearances: 29; Rating: 7.08. | Getty Images

