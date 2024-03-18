Portsmouth handed much-needed injury boost as promotion charge continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Saydee isn’t expected to miss any of Pompey’s push to reach the Championship.

Blues boss John Mousinho has allayed concerns Saydee faces a stint on the sidelines, after being forced off in the promotion victory over Peterborough United.

Mousinho confirmed the fans favourite has not torn his hamstring, after being replaced in the first half of the 1-0 win at London Road.

Saydee pulled up after chasing back at full throttle to make a tackle, and was left punching the turf in frustration as he was replaced by match-winner Kusini Yengi.

Mousinho explained it was indeed a hamstring issue, but it a neural problem which would present symptoms similar to a tear.

That is not the case, however, which is positive news for the 21-year-old, who has been in good form in recent games.

The issue has already reared its head this season, with the summer arrival from Bournemouth coming off in the draw at Cambridge last October with a similar issue.

Mousinho feels the problem is something Pompey have to be careful with, to avoid Saydee joining the unprecedented injury list afflicting his side this term.

But the head coach doesn’t anticipate the attacking talent being out of the equation for long.

Mousinho said: ‘Christian felt his hamstring. It’s the same injury he had previously, when he came off against Cambridge away from home.

‘It’s a neural injury, so it’s not a hamstring tear but feels like a tear.

‘So hopefully it won’t keep him out for more than two weeks, but it’s obviously something he has to get on top of.

‘It’s one of those annoying ones for Christian, but first of all we had to make sure we protected him so it didn’t turn into anything worse.