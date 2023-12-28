Portsmouth boss delivers latest on head of recruitment appointment ahead of crucial January transfer window
Head of recruitment Phil Boardman is joining Everton after arriving at Fratton Park from Wolves in 2017.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey are continuing with their head of recruitment search ahead of the January transfer window.
But Blues boss John Mousinho is confident the ongoing process will not have an impact on the club’s recruitment business next month.
Current head of recruitment, Phil Boardman, is set to join Premier League Everton in a European scouting role, but has been continuing in the position he assumed seven years ago when joining from Wolves.
With the Toffees two divisions above the Blues and operating in different markets, there are no concerns about a conflict of interest over transfer targets and information.
That means Boardman has continued to be an important part of Pompey’s transfer strategy and has put in the hard miles ahead of the window opening next week.
Sporting director Rich Hughes is pushing on with the process of bringing in Boardman’s successor, with Mousinho expected to be involved in the latter stages of bringing in a new face.
The Pompey head coach feels there is no need to worry about making a hasty appointment, with landing the right candidate the more significant issue
When asked if bringing in a new head of recruitment has impacted January business, Mousinho said: 'No, Phil is still with us and being the professional he is has been working really diligently to make sure we’re in a good place in January. There’s no problem and there’s no conflict.
‘There’s nothing at the moment (in terms of an appointment). Thankfully one of the benefits I have is I’m here to focus on the team and that really is Rich’s department. That’s great.
'It’s one of the things I’ll get involved in at some point and I’ll speak to the final candidates and be aware of the process. That’s really important because I work really closely with the head of recruitment, but it’s a club appointment.
‘That’s the most important thing about the structure we’re trying to build here - it’s not all about the head coach. It’s about continuity and the most important thing is getting the right appointment for the football club.’