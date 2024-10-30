Portsmouth double injury boost as John Mousinho faced with conundrum

At last, Pompey have some good news when it comes to injuries with two key players available for selection.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has a conundrum to contend with for the weekend as he will be able to choose from three goalkeepers for Pompey’s clash with Hull City.

Jordan Archer started against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday after coming on to replace Nicolas Schmid in the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City. Archer gave a good account of himself down in South Wales, but could do nothing about the quality of Michael Smith’s winner for the Owls last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Steward acted as back-up goalkeeper to Archer following injuries to Norris and Schmid, but now the two senior options are available once again for selection. Schmid suffered concussion against Cardiff, whilst Norris has been contending with a knee problem.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mousinho was asked to provide an update on the current injury situation. He said: “All the players that have been out apart from the two goalkeepers Nicho, and Will who have trained this week, or have trained today fully, they are going to be available for the weekend.

“Apart from that, none of the other injuries are going to return for the weekend. Everything is about on schedule for everyone else.

“Nicho, and you’ve got the possibility of Will who have both trained today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris, who was instrumental in Pompey's title success last season, has played the most games out of any of the four choices this season. The 31-year-old has played nine times, including in the Carabao Cup, and has kept two clean sheets.

Schmid came in following the 6-1 defea to Stoke City, and was in between the sticks for Pompey's one and only league win of the season against QPR. In the three games he's played in, he shipped two goals, and picked his injury up after colliding with Cardiff's Callum Robinson as he tried to prevent their second goal.

As for Archer, he's had a decent amount of experience in the Championship, playing 76 times for various clubs. When he replaced Schmid, the defence became more sound against Cardiff, and he made a string of good saves. Only two out of Archer, Norris, and Schmid will be included in the match day squad, and so Mousinho is tasked with a tough selection decision ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.