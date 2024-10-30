Portsmouth's home attendances compared to Sheff Utd, Leeds, Sunderland and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 30th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST

How does Portsmouth’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?

There was bitter disappointing surrounding Fratton Park on Friday night as Portsmouth wasted a half-time lead and fell to a defeat against Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

All appeared to be going to plan for John Mousinho’s men as Connor Ogilvie fired Pompey in front just two minutes before the interval - but second-half goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith ensured it was the visitors that claimed all three points.

Despite their struggles upon their return to the Championship, Portsmouth have continued to enjoy the unwavering support of the Fratton Park faithful and Friday’s defeat saw them continue to post an attendance in excess of 20,000 for each and every one of their six Championship fixtures on their home patch so far this season.

But how does Portsmouth’s average home attendance during the first three months of the campaign compare to their rivals across the second tier?

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439

1. Oxford United

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439 Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186

3. Millwall

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373

4. QPR

Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice