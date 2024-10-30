There was bitter disappointing surrounding Fratton Park on Friday night as Portsmouth wasted a half-time lead and fell to a defeat against Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

All appeared to be going to plan for John Mousinho’s men as Connor Ogilvie fired Pompey in front just two minutes before the interval - but second-half goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith ensured it was the visitors that claimed all three points.

Despite their struggles upon their return to the Championship, Portsmouth have continued to enjoy the unwavering support of the Fratton Park faithful and Friday’s defeat saw them continue to post an attendance in excess of 20,000 for each and every one of their six Championship fixtures on their home patch so far this season.

But how does Portsmouth’s average home attendance during the first three months of the campaign compare to their rivals across the second tier?

1 . Oxford United Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 11,439 Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

2 . Blackburn Rovers Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 14,636 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Millwall Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,186 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . QPR Average home attendance during the 2024/25 Championship season: 15,373 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales