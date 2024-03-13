‘Hacks him down…had them on rack’: Burton Albion boss fumes over Portsmouth loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Paterson is adamant his side were denied a draw at Pompey after not getting a ‘clearcut’ penalty.

And the Burton Albion boss felt referee Adam Herczeg favouring the Blues over key moments in the 2-1 loss led to their downfall at Fratton Park.

Paterson believes his side had the League One leaders ‘on the rack’ after John Brayford pulled a goal back with nine minutes left, after a two-goal haul from Kusini Yengi.

Zak Swanson then challenged Bobby Kamwa in the box late on, but Herczeg waved away Brewers appeals - much to the anger of Paterson.

He said: ‘They are top for a reason, they are a very, very good team.

‘They do find holes within the defensive system, though we defended ever so well.

‘It’s going to be hard for me because I’ve talked about being a young manager, a first-time manager. It’s 11 games in and my etiquette has been not to discuss officials, but this time it may change.

‘The equilibrium of decisions and actions towards my football club was not the same as it was to theirs, if I’m brutally honest.

‘On the first one, was it a penalty from Deji stepping across? It’s not for me to decide, so I respect the decision.

‘But when something happens in the second half which is more clearcut and you don’t get it, after the effort my boys put in it becomes really, really hard for me to keep my etiquette and not discuss it.

‘We changed our shape and were more aggressive. We started to press high to get back into the game, we get an opportunity one v one and Bobby Kamwa takes on the player - the player hacks him down with a clear contact and it’s a clear penalty.

‘We should come away with a point. It’s unfair to the boys, it’s unfair for my lads.

‘We lost again and that’s on me, but I couldn’t be prouder of my players to come to Portsmouth and have them on the rack late on in the game. I’m going to be careful what I say, but it’s a clearcut penalty.

‘He goes down because he gets kicked and the referee had a great spot (to see the incident).’

The defeat means Burton are now winless in five games and five points from the League One relegation places.

Paterson believes events at Fratton Park will now drive his team forward, however.

‘To see what my players give and not be given a clearcut penalty, I can’t accept it. It’s unfair for the young boys who gave me everything.

‘I feel for them, not me because I’m mentally strong but I think we’ll kick on now - that pain of losing that game when it should be a draw.

‘It’s clear, anyone who says otherwise is playing at it or don’t have great eyesight. It was clear.