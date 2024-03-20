Portsmouth fans eye delirium as details of potential promotion party’s confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s date with a potential League One send-off has been confirmed.

And it means an early start for a what could be a huge promotion party, as a travelling blue army face the prospect of a long final-day trip to Lincoln City for a lunchtime kick-off.

The EFL today confirmed the synchronised last round of third tier fixtures will get underway at 12.30pm on April 27.

Confirmation of the curtain to the League One season coming down on a Saturday, could leave the path clear for a Sunday Southsea homecoming celebration - if promotion to the Championship is finally confirmed this season.

There is certain to still be huge demand for tickets for the Sincil Bank, which have yet to go on sale, as supporters eye reaching the Championship at the seventh time of asking.

That game could potentially echo the promotion parties at Notts County in 2017, Bradford in 2003 and other legendary end-of-season celebrations from down the years.

All remaining homes are now sold out, with the 1,800 available seats Wycombe and 2,600 allocation for Bolton gobbled up.

The final day games in League One have been moved to the Sunday in recent seasons.

That was the case last term, to accommodate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Pompey also rounded off the 2020-21 campaign off on a Sunday, as Danny Cowley’s side missed out on a play-off finish after a 1-0 defeat to Accrington.

The Lincoln game being played on the Saturday could conceivably allow a parade on Southsea Common to take place the next day, in the event of John Mousinho’s leaders getting over the line and going up.

That, of course, was the case in both 2008 and 2017, with memorable scenes ensuing after FA Cup victory and the League Two title being won respectively.

If Pompey were to miss out on a top-two spot and fall into the play-offs, the semi-finals will take place on Friday, May 3 (8pm) and Tuesday, May 7 (8pm) for those who finish third and six, Those who finish fourth and fifth will play Saturday, May 4 (7.45pm) and Wednesday, May 8 (8pm),