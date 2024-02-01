Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are keeping their eyes open for any late transfer window loan options.

But Blues boss John Mousinho isn’t planning to bolster their temporary contingent before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Owen Moxon’s incoming sealed, sporting director Rich Hughes has overseen five signings so far this month amid a period of recruitment received well by the Fratton faithful.

Matt Macey bolsters the goalkeeping department with Tom McIntyre strengthening the middle of defence and Callum Lang an eye-catching attacking addition.

Myles Peart-Harris has been the only loan recruit, however, joining from Brentford until the end of the season.

Under EFL rules, five players temporary additions can be named in a side’s matchday squad.

Read More BREAKING: Portsmouth complete Carlisle United signing as January transfer blitz reaches climax

Read More Portsmouth boss reveals transfer deadline latest over exits for out-of-favour wingers after Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic arrivals last summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peart-Harris, Abu Kamara, Tino Anjorin and Alex Robertson are the current loanees the club are committed to this season - meaning, in theory, there’s a space for another loan player.

Pompey are across the potential for any late business at a higher level to create openings, but Mousinho doesn’t envisage further loan activity at this stage.

They are, however, looking at bringing in a young addition on a permanent basis.

Mousinho said: ‘We could get more if we wanted. It’s five in the matchday squad and seven or eight in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Considering Alex won’t be in a matchday squad this season and Tino probably won’t for another two or three weeks we have flexibility.

‘At the moment, though, we’re not looking to bring anyone in on loan.

'If something pops up we have that flexibility then great - but at the moment, no.

‘We’ll keep our eyes peeled and if something happens at a higher level then there’s always that knockdown effect. We’ll always keep an eye on that.