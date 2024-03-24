Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi has revealed his hope to rekindle his strike partnership with Christian Saydee this season.

And the Aussie striker feels the pals have an understanding that can be a potent weapon as Pompey bid to seal a place in the Championship.

Saydee and Yengi were partnered against Burton Albion earlier this month, as the pair forged a threatening link-up with the Aussie helping himself to both goals in the 2-1 victory.

It was a display which gave boss John Mousinho food for thought, as Saydee was given his first start since being hauled off at half-time against Leyton Orient in January.

The 21-year-old continued against Peterborough last time out, before coming off injured in the 1-0 success at London Road.

Yengi was the man to replace the former Bournemouth man, with the hope the neural hamstring injury will not sideline him ahead of the trip to Wycombe next Friday.

After getting the winner against Darren Ferguson’s side, the Socceroos man will be pushing for inclusion at Adams Park after international duty.

And Yengi admitted he has a desire to dovetail with Saydee once again when he’s back at PO4.

He said: ‘I love playing with Chris, we’re on the same kind of wavelength.

‘When he drops into pockets and picks up the ball, I know what he’s going to do.

‘So I’m looking to work off him and he’s looking to work off me.

‘I think we work really well together and I’m looking forward to playing more minutes with him in the future.’

Yengi feels part of building a promising understanding with Saydee is down to their relationship off the pitch.

With both strikers arriving at Fratton Park they’ve built a bond which the 25-year-old feels can only aid their link-up.

Yengi added: ‘The understanding comes from everything. There’s the time we spend on the training ground and we’re good mates.