The transfer message from Portsmouth dressing room as window gets set to open

The focus will be on sporting director Rich Hughes and Pompey's recruitment ahead of a huge period as the transfer window opens on January 1.

Joe Rafferty has called on Pompey to build on the depth in their squad in a critical transfer window for their promotion ambitions.

And the defender has outlined a conviction in the Blues’ footballer operation to get their recruitment business right in the coming weeks.

The winter window opens next Monday with a frenetic period of business once again anticipated. Pompey are in the market for fresh faces, after a busy and impressive summer of activity saw 14 players come in at PO4.

A new keeper, defender and winger are areas of focus, though the Blues are staying fluid in their thinking and open to other opportunities should they present themselves.

In years gone, failing to supplement the existing group with decent additions has contributed to Pompey’s League One promotion bid faltering in the new year.

Rafferty has a conviction that will not be the case this time, with sporting director Rich Hughes’ recruitment so far returning a decent hit rate.

Rafferty said: ‘I obviously don’t take any part in it, but I know the manager, Rich (Hughes) and the staff will be looking at it - and looking at it closely I’d imagine.

‘Whoever they get in we’ll be fully behind them because we trust them. I’m sure they will be looking at all kinds of players and positions. It’s only going to strengthen us and I know they’ll be ready to strengthen and go when the window opens.

‘At the start of the season we created a good depth in the squad. We have good depth and we believe in the group we have here. If we go out and spend some money on players we have to make sure they are the right players for the club. We’ve got faith in everyone above us to be able to do that.’

Rafferty is convinced Pompey now have a greater depth in their group in his second full season at Fratton Park, following his arrival from Championship Preston.

And with the Blues four points clear at the top of the table ahead of the trip to Exeter, the Scouser sees a big opportunity as his side enter the second half of the campaign. That, Rafferty, has to be seized upon when the shutters come up for business in the window.

He added: ‘There’s an opportunity - 100 per cent. The only reason I’m down here is to get this team promoted.