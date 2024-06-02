Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fear being priced out of a move for Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows.

The News understands boss John Mousinho is an admirer of the in-demand left-back, who is generating significant interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues feel the valuation the Posh will place on the 22-year-old will take him beyond their reach.

Peterborough could well cash in on their highly-touted captain this summer, as they action a 12-month option on his contract.

That means this window will be one of their last chances to generate a fee for their academy graduate, following their play-off failure last term.

The volume of interest in Burrows and Peterborough’s reputation for maximising their returns when selling assets, means the fee required to land Burrows will likely be in excess of what Pompey would pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony turned down a £5m offer in 2022 for the man who scored both goals at Wembley in April, to help his side to an EFL Trophy victory over Wycombe.

Burrows has also been linked with a host of clubs including Celtic, Coventry, Derby and Norwich, as he emerges as one of the EFL’s bright, young things.

That scrum of teams vying for his services is another factor which could drive up the fee Peterborough receive for their player, if they choose to sell.

Mousinho explained last month he will work in tandem with sporting director Rich Hughes and the recruitment department on transfer business this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will lead to him discussing names with Hughes, who will have a handle on the market value of players and whether they are within Pompey’s reach.

The Blues are closing in on agreeing a new deal with Connor Ogilvie, which will make the defender the longest-serving player at PO4.

The desire would be to then add another option who brings pace to the left-flank, to give Pompey a decent blend of attributes to dovetail with Ogilvie’s defensive solidity.

The Blues have also been linked with bringing Matt Ritchie back to Fratton Park this summer, as the left-sided operator’s time with Newcastle United comes to a close.