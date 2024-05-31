Portsmouth pre-season takes shape as friendly dates confirmed
Pompey’s pre-season programme is taking shape after a trio of friendlies were confirmed.
The Blues will play familiar warm-ups against a trio of their non-league neighbours, as they gear up for their Championship return.
But there will be no Fratton Park fixture ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, with stadium work continuing at PO4.
John Mousinho will go to Privett Park to once again face Gosport Borough on Tuesday, July 16 (7pm kick-off).
They then take on a quick-fire double as they face Hawks at Westleigh Park on Friday, July 19 (7pm kick-off) before travelling to Bognor the next day (1pm kick-off).
Pompey are planning to factor in a couple of matches against EFL opposition on the road, ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser on August 10.
Mousinho’s men will return to training on June 27, before then embarking on a European training camp.
The ongoing Fratton Park work, particularly the South Stand broadcast gantry, has put paid to a home warm-up game in this pre-season, with a 30-tonne crane in place on the pitch as the improvements are made.
