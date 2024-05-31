Portsmouth pre-season takes shape as friendly dates confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s pre-season programme is taking shape after a trio of friendlies were confirmed.

The Blues will play familiar warm-ups against a trio of their non-league neighbours, as they gear up for their Championship return.

But there will be no Fratton Park fixture ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, with stadium work continuing at PO4.

John Mousinho will go to Privett Park to once again face Gosport Borough on Tuesday, July 16 (7pm kick-off).

They then take on a quick-fire double as they face Hawks at Westleigh Park on Friday, July 19 (7pm kick-off) before travelling to Bognor the next day (1pm kick-off).

Pompey are planning to factor in a couple of matches against EFL opposition on the road, ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser on August 10.

Mousinho’s men will return to training on June 27, before then embarking on a European training camp.