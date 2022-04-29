Portsmouth predicted line-up for Sheffield Wednesday clash - one change expected at Hillsborough

Danny Cowley’s side will be backed by almost 3000 Blues fans at a sold-out Hillsborough, on the back of a five-game unbeaten run.
The visitors tomorrow are buoyed by their thrilling comeback against Wigan three-days-ago, and looking to spoil the Owls’ play-off party – with Darren Moore’s side are looking to cement their position in the top-six.
The Fratton chief has revealed his approach to the game will be the same as usual, while a number of young players will get the opportunity to travel with the squad.
So, how will the south coast side line-up tomorrow?
Here’s how we predict they will.