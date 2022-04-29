Portsmouth predicted line-up for Sheffield Wednesday clash - one change expected at Hillsborough

Danny Cowley’s side will be backed by almost 3000 Blues fans at a sold-out Hillsborough, on the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

The visitors tomorrow are buoyed by their thrilling comeback against Wigan three-days-ago, and looking to spoil the Owls’ play-off party – with Darren Moore’s side are looking to cement their position in the top-six.

The Fratton chief has revealed his approach to the game will be the same as usual, while a number of young players will get the opportunity to travel with the squad.

So, how will the south coast side line-up tomorrow?

Here’s how we predict they will.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Deservedly gained a rapturous reception on his final Fratton outing against Wigan. Sadly, tomorrow will be his final appearance in royal blue.

2. RB: Hayden Carter Danny Cowley will be hoping Carter's appearance at Hillsborough won't be his last for Pompey. The defender has been a standout performer since his January arrival.

3. CB: Sean Raggett The deserved player of the season, and showed why he won the accolade against Wigan. Another who could be making his last appearance with his contract expiring, but there is a desire to stay from both the club and player.

4. CB: Clark Robertson Since returning to full fitness, Robertson has shown the Fratton faithful what he's capable of. Now adding goals to his game, he's formed a formidable partnership with Sean Raggett.