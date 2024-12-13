It’s a quick turnaround for John Mousinho’s side, with the head coach having to carefully assess and manage his players’ fitness levels for their third game in the space of the week.

That task has been made a lot harder because of a lengthy injury list at Fratton Park, with Regan Poole the newest addition to that club after he felt his hamstring against the Canaries.

The key defender is a doubt for the game at Pride Park. But at least Pompey have some good news going into the fixture against Paul Warne’s side - both Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell are available after serving one-match bans.

The enforced rest they’ve just enjoyed will make them fresh for tonight’s Championship match. But will Mousinho draft them immediately back in or did Paddy Lane and Owen Moxon do enough to warrant a second consecutive start in their absence? There’s also the question about Poole - do the Blues risk him or do they offer him the opportunity to fully recover from any niggle he might have felt against Norwich?

Only Mosusinho knows the answer to that? As you know, we’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here’s how we think the Blues will line up tonight against the Rams.

2 . Goalkeeper: Nicolas Schmid The Austrian stopper - just 11 games into his Pompey career - looks a reassuring presence in the Blues' goal. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Right-back: Terry Devlin The in-form Northern Irishman kept the Championship's top scorer, Borja Sainz, quite during Tuesday night's goalless draw with Norwich. Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson should be worried. Only the need for a rest sees Devlin come out of the side at present. | National World Photo Sales