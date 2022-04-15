We predict Pompey to make three changes for the Good Friday tie against Lincoln.

Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Lincoln: Three changes with ex-Millwall and Sunderland men returning as injuries hamper Blues selection

Danny Cowley will have some decisions to make as Pompey head straight back into action when they take on Lincoln today.

By Pepe Lacey
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:13 am

The Blues returned to winning ways against promotion-chasing Rotherham on Tuesday, running out 3-0 winners at Fratton Park.

But the victory was marred by injuries to three key men, with Marcus Harness (knee), Michael Jacobs (hamstring) and Louis Thompson (hand) all requiring treatment.

Cowley revealed after the triumph that the trio would miss the tie against the Imps, but has since admitted all three will face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

Pompey already have Denver Hume on the sidelines with a back problem, while Reeco Hackett (knee) and Keiron Freeman (ankle) are both set to remain out for the rest of the season.

With the Blues back in action, here’s how we predict the Fratton Park outfit to line-up against Michael Appleton’s side.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu

The Manchester City loanee's time at Fratton Park is almost up but he will continue to start between the sticks for the remainder of the campaign, barring injury or suspension.

2. CB: Hayden Carter

Carter has been placed in a wider right-back role in recent games but with injuries affecting Pompey's squad he might see himself return to a back three.

3. CB: Sean Raggett

Raggett has only missed one game this term and is one of the first names on the teamsheet. Strong favourite, along with Bazunu, to be awarded player of the season.

4. CB: Clark Robertson

Returned to the starting line-up against Rotherham on Tuesday and put in one of his best performances in blue to date, while also netting his first Pompey goal.

