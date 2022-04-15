The Blues returned to winning ways against promotion-chasing Rotherham on Tuesday, running out 3-0 winners at Fratton Park.
But the victory was marred by injuries to three key men, with Marcus Harness (knee), Michael Jacobs (hamstring) and Louis Thompson (hand) all requiring treatment.
Cowley revealed after the triumph that the trio would miss the tie against the Imps, but has since admitted all three will face late fitness tests to determine their availability.
Pompey already have Denver Hume on the sidelines with a back problem, while Reeco Hackett (knee) and Keiron Freeman (ankle) are both set to remain out for the rest of the season.
With the Blues back in action, here’s how we predict the Fratton Park outfit to line-up against Michael Appleton’s side.