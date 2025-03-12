A win for the Blues over a side deep in relegation trouble would go a long way to securing their Championship status for another season. A victory for Miron Muslic’s side, on the other hand, would give the Pilgrims hope of a great escape and put seeds of doubt in the minds of those at Pompey who are already planning for second-tier football next term.

With that in mind, Pompey will more than likely keep faith with the side that turned the title race on its head and beat Leeds on Sunday. However, with the effort each and every one of the Blues players put in against Daniel Farke’s side, does John Mousinho tweak his starting XI slightly to ensure no-one goes into the game with a bit of leftover fatigue in theire legs?

We’ll have to wait until 6.45pm, when the team is officially announced, to find out. In the meantime, here’s how we think the Blues will line up against the Pilgrims.

The Pompey player will be on a high after Sunday's win against Leeds United

2 . Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid The Austrian was simply magnificent against Leeds, saving Pompey on numerous occasions. What a find he's turning out to be. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Right-back - Zak Swanson The full-back is really on a roll at the moment, with the Leeds game his ninth successive start for the Blues. The former Arsenal man is one player who John Mousinho might consider resting, especially with Terry Devlin more than capable of stepping in. However, expect the 24-year-old to make it 10 straight starts against the Pilgrims after another impressive showing against Leeds. | National World Photo Sales