The five changes John Mousinho made to his starting XI at West Brom on Saturday no doubt contributed to the 5-1 defeat the Blues suffered on the road as the head coach opted to rest some of his key players.

And with tonight’s game clearly seen as a more winnable fixture, with Pompey boasting a far better home record than an away one this season, fans will be expecting Mousinho & Co to deliver and steer the team away from the relegation zone again.

After last Wednesday night’s win against Stoke, the Blues sat 18th in the table - their highest position since the end of August. But come 5pm on Saturday, they dropped back to 21st and just points off the bottom three as they were reminded of the threat of relegation once more.

Mousinho is wholly expected to make changes again for the visit of Alex Neil’s side. But how many will be be tempted with following the £1.2m arrival of Hayden Matthews subject to international clearance, Conor Shaughnessy’s return from injury, and Thomas Waddingham’s goalscoring debut against the Baggies?

Time will tell, with kick-off just hours away. In the meantime, here’s how we think the Blues will line up against Millwall this evening.

Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid The Austrian had a shocker against West Brom on Saturday. It will have set alarm bells ringing, with Will Norris unceremoniously axed from the team after he conceded six at Stoke earlier in the season. The same fate won't being heading Schmid's way tonight, but the five he conceded at the Hawthorns will serve as a reminder that nothing should be taken for granted.

Right-back - Jordan Williams The former Barnsley man played a stormer against Stoke when the Blues last played at Fratton Park, before being rested against WBA. Zak Swanson's performance against the Baggies might just have settled the question - who is Pompey's first-choice right-back?