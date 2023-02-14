News you can trust since 1877
Reeco Hackett could be one of two changes made by the Blues this evening.

Portsmouth predicted XI v Burton: Luton loanee to remain absent as John Mousinho makes two changes against Brewers - in pictures

Pompey are back in action this evening as they welcome Burton to Fratton Park.

By Pepe Lacey
30 minutes ago

Love is in the air on Valentines Day and the Blues will be eyeing a much-needed three points against the Brewers.

Last time out, John Mousinho’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth at Home Park, further denting their play-offs hopes.

The head coach revealed Zak Swanson had suffered a set-back in training, while they’ll continue to monitor Matt Macey following his bout of illness.

Ronan Curtis could be available after spending three weeks out with an ankle injury and Joe Rafferty could also be in contention.

Here’s how we predict the Blues could line-up against Burton this evening.

1. GK - Josh Oluwayemi

The goalkeeper made his second start of the season on Saturday and was called in to action on a number of occasions at Home Park. His vital saves kept the Blues in the game but was hampered by a deflection for the Pilgrims’ first goal. Mousinho remained cautious over the availability of Macey, with the head coach revealing the Luton loanee will continue to be monitored ahead of this evening’s contest.

2. RB - Di’Shon Bernard

The Manchester United loanee had a difficult afternoon at Home Park, constantly being tormented by Mickel Miller for Plymouth. The defender is expected to feature at right-back once again with Swanson sustaining a new set-back, while Rafferty continues his re-introduction in to the side.

3. CB - Sean Raggett

Raggett came under fire from some sections of the Fratton faithful on social media after his display in Devon. Despite some supporters questioning the centre-back, the Blues have no other options as injuries continue to affect Mousinho’s selection choices. Raggett will be looking to put his performance behind him and show why he was last season’s player of the campaign.

4. CB - Ryley Towler

The 20-year-old also had a tough afternoon on Saturday as Ryan Hardie and Sam Cosgrove caused havoc on Pompey’s backline. Nonetheless, the young defender is still developing his trade and has been a shining light since his January arrival.

