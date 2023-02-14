Pompey are back in action this evening as they welcome Burton to Fratton Park.
Love is in the air on Valentines Day and the Blues will be eyeing a much-needed three points against the Brewers.
Ronan Curtis could be available after spending three weeks out with an ankle injury and Joe Rafferty could also be in contention.
Here’s how we predict the Blues could line-up against Burton this evening.
1. GK - Josh Oluwayemi
The goalkeeper made his second start of the season on Saturday and was called in to action on a number of occasions at Home Park. His vital saves kept the Blues in the game but was hampered by a deflection for the Pilgrims’ first goal. Mousinho remained cautious over the availability of Macey, with the head coach revealing the Luton loanee will continue to be monitored ahead of this evening’s contest.
Photo: Graham Hunt
2. RB - Di’Shon Bernard
The Manchester United loanee had a difficult afternoon at Home Park, constantly being tormented by Mickel Miller for Plymouth. The defender is expected to feature at right-back once again with Swanson sustaining a new set-back, while Rafferty continues his re-introduction in to the side.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. CB - Sean Raggett
Raggett came under fire from some sections of the Fratton faithful on social media after his display in Devon. Despite some supporters questioning the centre-back, the Blues have no other options as injuries continue to affect Mousinho’s selection choices. Raggett will be looking to put his performance behind him and show why he was last season’s player of the campaign.
Photo: Graham Hunt
4. CB - Ryley Towler
The 20-year-old also had a tough afternoon on Saturday as Ryan Hardie and Sam Cosgrove caused havoc on Pompey’s backline. Nonetheless, the young defender is still developing his trade and has been a shining light since his January arrival.
Photo: Graham Hunt