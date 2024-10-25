Will the Blues boss ring the changes following such a poor performance in Wales? Or will he give those who let him and the travelling Pompey fans down the chance to redeem themselves against Sheffield Wednesday?
Nevertheless, changes can be expected. So here’s how we think the Blues could line up as Friday night football returns to Fratton Park.
1. Goalkeeper - Jordan Archer
The former Millwall and QPR keeper can be expected to earn his full Pompey debut tonight following the head injury picked up by Nicolas Schmid at Cardiff - and with Will Norris unavailable following the six goals he conceded against Stoke. Archer kept the score respectable at Cardiff after replacing Scmid on then half-hour mark. | National World
2. Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole
The defender has had a lot expected of him since his return from nearly a year out with an ACL injury. No Championship team has conceded more goals than Pompey this season, which suggests Poole & Co need help defensively. The easy option could be to give the former Lincoln man a well-earned rest. But he'll want to right the wrongs of Tuesday, after scoring an own goal. So reverting to three at the back should help shore things up at the back and give Poole a helping hand. | National World
3. Centre-back 2 - Tom McIntyre
Another defender whom John Mousinho has expected a lot of since his return to injury. Like Poole, he could probably do with a rest - but that's not easy given the injuries to Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowatt. | National World
4. Centre-back 3 - Ryley Towler
The popular centre-back hasn't featured since the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland on August 31. Reverting to three specialist centre-backs for the visit to Sheffield Wednesday would help protect Archer's goal, so he gets the nod over Connor Ogilvie. | National World
