Portsmouth predicted XI v Sheffield Wednesday as six changes made for important Fratton Park game

By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST

Many eyes will be on the Pompey team sheet tonight as the Fratton faithful look to see John Mousinho’s response to Tuesday night’s defeat at Cardiff.

Will the Blues boss ring the changes following such a poor performance in Wales? Or will he give those who let him and the travelling Pompey fans down the chance to redeem themselves against Sheffield Wednesday?

Those are the key questions on everyone’s mind ahead of such an important game. However, the three injuries picked up in midweek, plus an already sizeable injury list, means Mousinho could be restricted in what he can do to put such a disappointing defeat to bed.

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk here

Nevertheless, changes can be expected. So here’s how we think the Blues could line up as Friday night football returns to Fratton Park.

The former Millwall and QPR keeper can be expected to earn his full Pompey debut tonight following the head injury picked up by Nicolas Schmid at Cardiff - and with Will Norris unavailable following the six goals he conceded against Stoke. Archer kept the score respectable at Cardiff after replacing Scmid on then half-hour mark.

1. Goalkeeper - Jordan Archer

The former Millwall and QPR keeper can be expected to earn his full Pompey debut tonight following the head injury picked up by Nicolas Schmid at Cardiff - and with Will Norris unavailable following the six goals he conceded against Stoke. Archer kept the score respectable at Cardiff after replacing Scmid on then half-hour mark. | National World

Photo Sales
The defender has had a lot expected of him since his return from nearly a year out with an ACL injury. No Championship team has conceded more goals than Pompey this season, which suggests Poole & Co need help defensively. The easy option could be to give the former Lincoln man a well-earned rest. But he'll want to right the wrongs of Tuesday, after scoring an own goal. So reverting to three at the back should help shore things up at the back and give Poole a helping hand.

2. Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole

The defender has had a lot expected of him since his return from nearly a year out with an ACL injury. No Championship team has conceded more goals than Pompey this season, which suggests Poole & Co need help defensively. The easy option could be to give the former Lincoln man a well-earned rest. But he'll want to right the wrongs of Tuesday, after scoring an own goal. So reverting to three at the back should help shore things up at the back and give Poole a helping hand. | National World

Photo Sales
Another defender whom John Mousinho has expected a lot of since his return to injury. Like Poole, he could probably do with a rest - but that's not easy given the injuries to Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowatt.

3. Centre-back 2 - Tom McIntyre

Another defender whom John Mousinho has expected a lot of since his return to injury. Like Poole, he could probably do with a rest - but that's not easy given the injuries to Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowatt. | National World

Photo Sales
The popular centre-back hasn't featured since the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland on August 31. Reverting to three specialist centre-backs for the visit to Sheffield Wednesday would help protect Archer's goal, so he gets the nod over Connor Ogilvie.

4. Centre-back 3 - Ryley Towler

The popular centre-back hasn't featured since the 3-1 defeat to Sunderland on August 31. Reverting to three specialist centre-backs for the visit to Sheffield Wednesday would help protect Archer's goal, so he gets the nod over Connor Ogilvie. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyFratton ParkSheffield Wednesday
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice