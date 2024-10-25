2 . Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole

The defender has had a lot expected of him since his return from nearly a year out with an ACL injury. No Championship team has conceded more goals than Pompey this season, which suggests Poole & Co need help defensively. The easy option could be to give the former Lincoln man a well-earned rest. But he'll want to right the wrongs of Tuesday, after scoring an own goal. So reverting to three at the back should help shore things up at the back and give Poole a helping hand. | National World