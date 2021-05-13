Transfer gossip: Portsmouth boss preparing raid for Huddersfield defender

The Blues defender is said to be keen on signing the left-back for a third time, as he gets stuck into a summer overhaul at Pompey.

Toffolo moved to the Terriers from Lincoln in 2020 and the 25-year-old made 31 appearances in the Championship last season.

The former Norwich man has a year remaining on his existing agreement and would command a fee, with Cowley also needing to convince the marauding talent to step down a division.

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

According to BBC Radio Solent’s, Andy Moon, it’s a deal the new Pompey head coach is looking to pursue, however.

Cowley has made it clear he needs to undertake major surgery on his Blues side this summer and a major overhaul is required.

The News revealed yesterday the 42-year-old is looking at bringing in as many as eight new faces this summer.

