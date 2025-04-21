Fratton Park welcomes Watford in the Championship today | Getty Images

Pompey have issued an appeal to supporters head of Monday’s Championship fixture against Watford.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have asked fans to keep within the guidelines of the ‘Love Football, Protect the Game’ campaign they welcomed back in 2022 as they home in on Championshp safety.

After Saturday’s breathtaking 5-3 win at Norwich’s Carrow Road, Pompey sit six points above the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win against the Hornets today with guarantee John Mousinho’s side a place in the 2025-26 second tier. The Blues’ other game are against Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Hull (H) on the final day of the season.

Fans made their way onto the pitch in celebration after the Blues secured a dramatic 3-2 win. Tykes defender Jamie McCart was struck by a supporter, an official was hit with a vape, while another object was thrown at a Barnsley player from a corner.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a soft drinks bottle was thrown at an official from the North Stand lower during the 2-2 draw with Derby County - an incident that continues to be investigated by both the club and Hampshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With further potential sanctions on the way as a result, Pompey have asked the Fratton faithful to act responsibly during Monday’s key game against Watford. They are also calling on fans to report any behaviour they believe could spoil their match-day experience immediately or in the future.

It's great to see smiles on so many Pompey faces.

Pompey statement details

The statement issued by the Blues on Monday said:

As we enter the final three matches of the season, Portsmouth FC are asking for your support to ensure that the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for all and potentially subject the club to further financial and/or sporting sanctions.

In 2022, Pompey welcomed the launch of the Love Football, Protect the Game campaign to ensure that football continues to provide a safe environment for all.

The campaign’s key focus areas include the elimination of pyrotechnics, football tragedy abuse, throwing of missiles and other abusive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we know that just one incident is too many and can have a serious impact on both match-going supporters and those guilty of such behaviour, who face stadium bans, criminal records and other impacts on their education or employment.

In different parts of the country, this season has seen:

• A supporter banned from attending football matches for five years and fined £2,000 for lighting a pyro in a stadium.

• A supporter banned from attending football matches for three years for verbally abusing stadium staff.

• A supporter banned from attending football matches for three years for a discriminatory social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A supporter banned from attending football matches for three years for entering the pitch.

In January, the club was fined £50,000 by an FA Regulatory Commission following incidents at the match against Barnsley last season, including a pitch incursion and a number of incidents where objects were thrown at different times at participants on the pitch. The club and our supporters were also warned as to future conduct.

We want all of you to be able to enjoy the season’s finale and show their appreciation to the Pompey players and staff, but to do that, we are asking fans to play their part in ensuring that the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for all.

If you see dangerous, discriminatory or abusive behaviour, you can report it by sending a text or WhatsApp message to our matchday reporting line 07500 778844 or by speaking to your nearest steward.

Thank you for your support and enjoy the remainder of the season.

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v Watford early team and injury news as 13 out and 2 doubts