The early team and injury news as Pompey face Watford this afternoon.The early team and injury news as Pompey face Watford this afternoon.
The early team and injury news as Pompey face Watford this afternoon. | National World

Portsmouth v Watford early team and injury news as 13 out and 2 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back in action this afternoon as they welcome Watford.

The Easter schedule is in full flow and the Blues have to reset just three days after their frenetic 5-3 triumph over Norwich City on Good Friday.

The victory at Carrow Road moved John Mousinho’s men sit six points clear of the relegation zone and a win over the Hornets today will confirm their Championship status for next season.

Here’s the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Fratton Park.

Your next Pompey read: I asked AI to predict the final 2025-26 Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth, Southampton and Birmingham City finish

The forward is missing his much-anticipated reunion with the Blues due to a thigh issue. Baah was the centre of attention in the reverse fixture when he recreated the ‘take the L’ dance from the popular game Fortnite in front of the Pompey fans at full-time.

1. Kwadwo Baah - Out

The forward is missing his much-anticipated reunion with the Blues due to a thigh issue. Baah was the centre of attention in the reverse fixture when he recreated the ‘take the L’ dance from the popular game Fortnite in front of the Pompey fans at full-time. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The winger continues to be sidelined with a knee problem, which forced him off against Blackburn in January. Another member to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

2. Paddy Lane - Out

The winger continues to be sidelined with a knee problem, which forced him off against Blackburn in January. Another member to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Kayembe was the second Watford to be sent off last time out against Burnley after he elbowed Marcus Edwards in the face, despite already being on a yellow card. He’s set to miss the trip to Fratton Park as he serves a one-match ban.

3. Edo Kayembe - Out

Kayembe was the second Watford to be sent off last time out against Burnley after he elbowed Marcus Edwards in the face, despite already being on a yellow card. He’s set to miss the trip to Fratton Park as he serves a one-match ban. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
An ankle injury has kept the Aussie defender sidelined since the victory over QPR in February and will continue to sit out the final four games.

4. Hayden Matthews - Out

An ankle injury has kept the Aussie defender sidelined since the victory over QPR in February and will continue to sit out the final four games. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBluesJohn MousinhoChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice