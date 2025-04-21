The Easter schedule is in full flow and the Blues have to reset just three days after their frenetic 5-3 triumph over Norwich City on Good Friday.
Here’s the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Fratton Park.
1. Kwadwo Baah - Out
The forward is missing his much-anticipated reunion with the Blues due to a thigh issue. Baah was the centre of attention in the reverse fixture when he recreated the ‘take the L’ dance from the popular game Fortnite in front of the Pompey fans at full-time. | Getty Images
2. Paddy Lane - Out
The winger continues to be sidelined with a knee problem, which forced him off against Blackburn in January. Another member to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Edo Kayembe - Out
Kayembe was the second Watford to be sent off last time out against Burnley after he elbowed Marcus Edwards in the face, despite already being on a yellow card. He’s set to miss the trip to Fratton Park as he serves a one-match ban. | Getty Images
4. Hayden Matthews - Out
An ankle injury has kept the Aussie defender sidelined since the victory over QPR in February and will continue to sit out the final four games. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
