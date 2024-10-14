Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will face the currently managerless Cardiff City next week

Pompey’s Championship rivals Cardiff City are currently three weeks into their search for a new manager after sacking Erol Bulut on September 23. Omer Riza has taken charge of the last three games on an interim basis and is currently in line to lead the Bluebirds when they face Pompey on Tuesday 22 October.

However, the latest reports indicate that new names have been linked with the post as the Welsh club seek to make a permanent appointment.

The News’ sister site LondonWorld has reported that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Claude Makelele could be in line for the role, while WalesOnline and Italian sports journalist Matteo Moretto adding that the Bluebirds remain interested in a ‘number of candidates’, including Romanian manager Laureniu Reghecampf.

Ex-Chelsea star Claude Makelele has been linked with the vacancy at Cardiff City ahead of Pompey clash next week | AFP via Getty Images

Makelele, 51, is said to be ‘in talks’ over the role with the Frenchman now available after leaving is post as manager of Greek side Asteras Tripolis, after just three weeks. ‘Several clubs’ are said to have ‘already reached out’ to the ex-Chelsea star but WalesOnline play down these reports and add that the Cardiff City board are understood to have also taken a liking to ex-Watford boss Slaven Bilic and former Southampton head coach Ruben Selles.

According to Moretto, however, it is Reghecampf’s availability that Cardiff have most recently enquired about. Reghecampf, 49, has had 18 managerial jobs so far with the most notable club he has taken charge of being Romanian giants Steaua Bucharest - he managed them twice between 2012-2014 and 2015-17.

Moretto’s reports has added that the Iranian club Esteghlal FC are also keen on the Romanian head coach and while Cardiff have ‘asked about him recently’, it is not yet known how far those conversations have gone.

The Bluebirds sit 24th in the Championship, just one place below Pompey with the two clubs currently battling in the relegation spots. Both are on just five points from the opening nine Premier League matches with the Bluebirds having lost six fixtures so far.

The Cardiff City Stadium side will, however, welcome the Blues next Tuesday 22 October, with kick-off set for 7.45pm.