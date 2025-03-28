Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Pompey’s main relegation rivals have once again delved into the free-agent market to strengthen their ranks ahead of a crucial Championship run-in.

After signing veteran striker Kemar Roofe in February, Derby County boss John Eustace has added to his squad for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The Rams have recruited former Premier League defender Erik Pieters to help in their relegation battle having training with the head coach in recent weeks.

The ex-West Brom, Burnley and Stoke full-back has penned a deal until the end of the season at Pride Park and could feature against Pompey when Derby make the vitally-important trip to Fratton Park on April 12.

The 36-year-old has made more than 550 career appearances, 300 of which have come in English football. Now the Rams will be hoping the experienced defender can play a key role in their relegation battle.

Speaking to the club website following his arrival, the left-back said: ‘I've been to other places this season, I was with Luton in pre-season and in December and January. Before I came here, I had also trained with Middlesbrough.

‘Then the gaffer sent me a message saying: “What's your situation?” I was still a free agent, and I'm ready to go. I have trained with the lads - and the gaffer was pleased with it. I'm in that transition period in my career, but I have still felt ready to play.

‘I was in contact with John Eustace earlier in the season when he was at Blackburn Rovers. Then, out of the blue, he just messaged me when he was at Derby and it’s been really good for me. It's a great group. It’s been good fun, and the group is all really determined in what they do. I'm looking forward to being part of that and helping Derby to stay in the league.’

Pompey free-agent signing could make first appearance

Derby aren’t the only side in the fight for survival to call on the free-agent market since the closure of the January window, with Pompey utilising the opportunity to aid their defensive crisis by signing Alexander Milosevic.

Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic is set to boost his new side's ranks against Blackburn Rovers. | Portsmouth FC

That’s after crucial injuries to central defenders Rob Atkinson, Conor Shaughnessy and Hayden Matthews left John Mousinho with Regan Poole and Ryley Towler as his only options at the heart of the backline.

The former Sweden international is yet to make an appearance for the Blues following his arrival at the start of the month but is in contention for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers. Milosevic penned a short-term deal until the end of the campaign at Fratton Park.

