Pompey’s pursuit of Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill has run into difficulties.

As a result, the Blues have already turned their attention towards other targets they feel have a more realistic chance of arriving at Fratton Park during the current transfer window.

News of Pompey’s interest in Australia international O’Neill emerged late on Tuesday night, after an undisclosed bid for the 26-year-old was reportedly rejected by the Belgian Pro League side.

A return to the negotiating table was anticipated, with the Blues having a long-standing interest in the former Burnley man who made a return to European football last summer after five years in the A-League. However, The News understands that Pompey have already moved on and are looking elsewhere to bolster their ranks.

It’s understood that Liege, who finished 10th in last season’s Belgium top flight, have given the Blues no encouragement at all in their pursuit of the player. That’s despite financial issues at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne and reports the club need to sell in order to raise much-needed funds.

They view the six-times-capped Socceroo as a key player under head coach Ivan Leko, who could even promote O’Neill to club captain ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Meanwhile, the player himself is also believed to be keen to remain with Les Rouches for one more season, following 23 appearances during his maiden campaign with the club.

Another hugely-important factor that has Pompey weighing up alternatives is Standard’s valuation of the player. With O’Neill under contract until 2027, it’s understood that it would take a bid in the region of 2-3m euros to even make Liege reconsider parting with the defensive midfielder. That’s a figure the Blues have no interest in paying - hence their decision to walk away. Indeed, there’s been no contact between the clubs since the Blues’ undisclosed offer for the player was turned down. It’s believed Pompey made their inititial approach several weeks ago.

The Blue are on he lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer. Fellow Australia international Alex Robertson is back at parent club Manchester City following his Fratton Park loan. Lee Evans’ short-term deal was not renewed at the end of last season. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Joe Morrell confirmed his PO4 exit after three seasons with Pompey.