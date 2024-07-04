Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Championship rivals Oxford United and Swansea have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Myles Peart-Harris.

Both clubs - along with the Owls - have reportedly made enquiries with Brentford about signing the attacking midfielder ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

According to Football Insider, the approaches are in regards to a loan move for the 21-year-old, whose Bees contract is up at the end of next season.

Peart-Harris moved to Fratton Park on loan in January as Blues boss John Mousinho sought to boost his attacking options for the League One run-in. It was a move that suited both parties, as the former Chelsea youngster scored twice in 12 appearances - including Pompey’s final game of the season at Lincoln - as Pompey secured the league title with an impressive 97-points haul.

The player has since returned to Brentford, with the Blues showing no real intent on bringing Peart-Harris back for their return to the Championship. Moves for fellow loanees Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin remain part of Mousinho’s plans - although Pompey will have to wait until later in pre-season to learn whether reunions with both are possible.

Pompey’s position, therefore, hands Wednesday, Oxford and Swansea a clear run to battle for Peart-Harris’ services.

Both the Owls (6 new arrivals) and the newly-promoted U’s (5) have been busy during the current transfer window, with 11 signings made between them. One of Danny Rohl’s signings at Hillsborough is former Pompey winger Jamal Lowe, who arrived on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

South Korean winger Ji-Sung Eom is the Swans only piece of transfer business to date this summer.