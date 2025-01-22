Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey head to Bramall Lane early next month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United will welcome joint-top goalscorer Gustavo Hamer back for next month’s visit of Pompey to Bramall Lane, following a two-game ban.

Hamer was handed a two-match suspension after he picked up a 10th yellow card of the season in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Swansea City. Second-half goals from Rhian Brewster and Harrison Burrows ensured the Blades took all three points from Wales, capitalising on a red card brandished to Swansea’s Harry Darling shortly after half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that crucial midweek win came at a cost for Sheffield United, with Hamer one of seven bookings between both sides on a feisty night. The Dutchman attempted to thwart a Swansea break on 42 minutes but his challenge was rash and undoubtedly worthy of the yellow card.

Hamer back for Pompey

Hamer had been walking the suspension tightrope since the end of December but will now miss Sheffield United’s next two games. Chris Wilder’s side host Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday evening before a trip to Derby County next week.

More importantly from a Portsmouth perspective, however, is that Hamer will be available when John Mousinho's side go to Bramall Lane on February 8. Had the midfielder avoided a yellow on Tuesday before being booked against Hull or derby, he would have been unable to face Pompey.

Hamer played the full 90 minutes in the reverse fixture back in September, with Sheffield United unable to break down a stern Pompey defence who held them to a 0-0 draw. But the Blades have really hit form since and will provide a really tough test at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United blow

While the 27-year-old’s absence will still be a huge blow for Sheffield United, it comes as a good time with recent arrival Ben Brereton Diaz able to cover on the left-wing. The Chilean international’s six-month loan from Southampton was confirmed last week and he will soon be joined in South Yorkshire by Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

The 22-year-old underwent medical tests on Tuesday ahead of a £10million permanent switch, having impressed with nine goals in 22 Championship games for Stoke City during the first half of the campaign. He and Brereton Diaz expected to make their debuts during Friday’s game against Hull, with Hamer back in the picture for Pompey.

“I think there’s been some bits and pieces happening back home so I’ll get my phone back on,” Wilder told the Star of that impending Cannon deal following Tuesday’s win. “I think we’re pretty close to the one that’s been talked about and hopefully come 12pm on Thursday we’ll be down the line with maybe one or two to aid the group.

“I think you’ve seen tonight, if we want to be in and around it, we have to be stronger. The competition has to be better, the options have to be better. Absolutely no criticism whatsoever, it’s been a difficult period with some big injuries but there are some boys there who need to come out of the team, have a rest and go again.”