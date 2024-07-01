Portsmouth transfers: John Moushino reveals why he's excited to welome Middlesbrough winger to Fratton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Australian international has joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal to add extra quality to the PO4 outfit’s attacking options for their Championship return.
He joins Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer in making Fratton Park his new home, with the forward already integrated into the group as he joined the rest of Pompey’s 2024 summer intake to date for their first day of pre-season training on Monday.
Signed by Boro from Central Coast Mariners for a reported £500,000 12 months ago, Silvera featured 42 times in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and registering five assists. The 23-year-old remains highly rated at the Riverside Stadium - despite Boro’s decision to send him out on loan.
And it’s clear Pompey rate his attributes, too, as Mousinho spoke glowing about what Silvera could offer them next season.
Speaking after completing the loan arrangement, Mousinho said: ‘This is a deal that we’re delighted to get over the line and we're grateful to Middlesbrough for loaning Sammy to us.
‘We’ve brought in a powerful and direct winger with Championship experience, who can play on both sides of the pitch and is technically very strong.
‘He’s an exciting player and is capable of making things happen in the final third to get the crowd on their feet.’
Silvera’s arrival takes the number of attacking wide players on Pompey’s books to five, with the Blues also currently boasting the services Murphy, Paddy Lane, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully. Another winger could still arrive, though, between now and the transfer window closing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.