Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s Championship rivals are close to confirming their new head coach following Bundesliga departure

Portsmouth’s first week in the transfer window has started with a new arrival with the announcement coming last Friday that Jordan Williams was confirmed to be joining the Fratton Park squad.

Blues head coach John Mousinho has hinted that it won’t be long until the next arrivals head to PO7 as he looks to build a squad strong enough for the ever-competitive Championship. With pre-season fixtures just under a month away - Pompey will take on Gosport Borough and Havant and Waterlooville - the Blues faithful will be hopeful the squad’s new faces can settle in quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we await to see who Mousinho and the Blues board will bring into the mix, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Burnley ‘close in’ on managerial appointment

Newly-confirmed Championship side Burnley are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy to replace the recently departed Vincent Kompany as head coach.

Liam Rosenior, Frank Lampard, Scott Parker and Craig Bellamy had all been linked with taking over at Turf Moor following Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich but according to the Dutch Telegraaf, it is van Nistelrooy that is nearing an agreement.

Burnley suffered a disappointing season on their Premier League return, finishing in 19th position and enduring an immediate relegation. However, their record the previous season in the Championship was rampant and they will be hoping to complete a similarly impressive campaign to head straight back to the EFL top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claimed yesterday that the Clarets will be hoping to bring in a ‘big name’ to replace Kompany and the former Manchester United attacker is said to be that figure. The Dutch star began his managerial career with Jong PSV, before moving to the senior squad. He lost just eight games in just over a year at PSV Eindhoven and has also spent time as assistant to the Netherlands international side.

The 47-year-old ex-Real Madrid star has been on the sidelines for over a year but a return to both the touchline and the EFL appears to be exceptionally close

‘Medical booked’ for third Sheffield Wednesday transfer

Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Yan Valery looks set to complete a permanent move to Hillsborough as he is reported to be undergoing the required medical. Wednesday have already confirmed the signings of free agent pair Ben Hamer and Max Lowe but, according to the Sheffield Star’s reports, it may not be long before their third addition is announced.

The Star reported last week that the Owls had come to an agreement with Valery’s current side, Angers, regarding a fee and while European clubs Montpellier and Standard Liege had also been interested in the 25-year-old, the most recent indications suggest the Tunisian international will be headed to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad