Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans will be waiting in excited anticipation for this weekend’s action against Bolton as promotion back to the Championship is just one win away.

John Mousinho’s side will look to secure the necessary three points at the Toughsheet Community Stadium this weekend as they seek to return to the EFL’s second-tier while their nearest rivals, Derby, look to widen the gap as they take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening in the hope they seal the second automatic promotion spot.

Here is the latest news from Pompey’s League One rivals...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley boss on promotion chances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time since August, Barnsley suffered back-to-back league losses. After losing 2-1 at The Valley to Charlton, Neil Collins’ side then suffered another 2-1 defeat at Stevenage. The latest losses mean they were unable to jump over Peterborough in the league and they sit in fifth place, seven points off Bolton in third and eight points away from automatic promotion.

Neill Collins is not concerned about recent defeats with promotion play-offs looming

While Barnsley’s hopes of a top-two finish have quickly evaporated in recent weeks, there is now growing apprehension that Collins will be unable to get his side back in form for the promotion play-offs. However, this is not a distress for the Reds boss who is purely focused on the next opportunity to put points on the board.

“I am just concerned about winning the next game”, Collins said after the defeat to Stevenage. “It’s the first time we have lost back to back games, after (since) the third or fourth game of the season.

"Generally, the players have been very resilient. We knew coming here is usually very tough and they make it a kind of ‘50-50’ game. We just need to concentrate on getting these small margins back in our favour, because I think that is all it is. People might make more than it is and we’re disappointed with some of the recent results. But I don’t think it will take a lot to turn it around.

Derby star drops huge transfer hint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebou Adams has provided a huge transfer update ahead of his side’s upcoming fixture against Wycombe Wanderers. Derby County brought Adams into the fold on loan in the January transfer window and he has fast become a fan favourite. In his 13 games for the Rams, the Ghanaian midfielder has helped the defence to keep seven clean sheets, recovered 4.5 balls per game and won 61 percent of his duels.

He is expected to attract a lot of attention this summer but his recent comments will hugely please the Derby fanbase as they hope to keep their star midfielder. Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Adams was asked about his time on loan to which he said: “Do you know what, I’m enjoying it every single day. I come home late and my missus will have a go at me for doing it. It’s part of having a good training session, community, that’s massive. You want to come into a workplace every day being excited to come into work hard and this club gives you that and like you said, I’m doing well at the minute but I have to continue doing it and that’s the hardest thing in football.