Pompey relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle have parted company with manager Wayne Rooney.

The 39-year-old has departed Home Park by mutual consent following a nine-game winless run.

The former Manchester United and England international leaves with immediate effect, with his last game in charge being Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Oxford.

That loss - the Pilgrims’ sixth since the end of November - leaves Plymouth bottom of the Championship table and four points from safety heading into their New Year’s Day game at home to Bristol City.

In his seven months in charge, Rooney lost 15 of his 25 matches in charge.

Plymouth are already the eighth Championship side to change managers this season, with Stoke already looking for their third of the campaign. Of the current bottom five teams, only Pompey have kept faith with the management structure they had in place when the campaign commenced, with John Mousinho signing a new contract in September.

Incidentally, Rooney’s last win as Plymouth manager came against the Blues on November 5, when substitute Michael Obafemi scored in the 82nd minute.

Twenty-third-placed Pompey - who are currently two points better off than Plymouth with a game in hand - welcome the Pilgrims to Fratton Park on March 11.

In a statement on the Plymouth website, Rooney said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

‘Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

‘To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

‘I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

‘Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.’