Pompey’s Championship rivals could see third manager in as many weeks following latest reports

Pompey rivals Preston North End are reportedly set to announce Paul Heckingbottom as their latest manager.

The Blues’ Championship rivals parted ways with Ryan Lowe only one game into the 2024/25 Championship campaign, following a two-and-a-half year stint with the club. The side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on the opening day of the season and, after a 3-0 defeat to Swansea on Saturday, it was then confirmed that interim manager - and Lowe’s former assistant - Mike Marsh would not be taking the team any further.

Preston are now seeking to have a manager in place ahead of their clash against Luton - who recently drew 0-0 with Pompey at Fratton Park - this weekend and, according to the Lancashire Post, it is the ex-Leeds and Sheffield United head coach Heckingbottom who is set to take the reins.

If PNE do manager to secure a new manager in place for this weekend, that will mark 12 weeks before the side face Pompey, with the Blues welcoming the Lilywhites to Fratton Park on November 9.

Heckingbottom has been far from the only name linked with the role and over the weekend, it was ex-Manchester City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy who had also been suggested to take over. While the latter is said to have applied for the role, it is now the ex-Blades manager who is reported to be the front-runner.

The 47-year-old is believed to have interviewed for the job, and it was reported last week by the Lancashire Post that he would be keen on the move to Deepdale after being out of work since December 2023, when he was relieved of his duties at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom - who has also previously managed Hibernian FC in the Scottish Premiership - first joined Pompey’s rivals Sheffield United in November 2021. He led them to promotion in the following season, having taken them to the play-off semi-finals the year before, but after a poor opening run in the Premier League, Heckingbottom was replaced by Chris Wilder.

He endured a brief spell at Leeds in 2018 but was sacked after just four months with Marcelo Bielsa replacing him.