In just a few hours time, Pompey will welcome Luton Town to Fratton Park as they commence their first home fixture of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

While they suffered a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat on home soil on Tuesday, John Mousinho and his squad will be hoping to register their first win of the year and what better time to do it than in front of a sold-out stadium in which the Pompey fans will be sure to be in full voice and donning their favourite Blues’ kits.

With the recent release of the third kit - an strip that was met with hugely mixed reactions - the fans will have plenty of shirts from which to chose from as they head down to PO4 for the 12:30 kick-off but how are their kit prices comparing to their new EFL second-tier rivals?

The Fratton Park attendees are fortunate to benefit from the less pricier full kit replicas in the league. While Sheffield Wednesday are selling their replica shirts for £69 - the highest cost out of all their league rivals - it is Preston North End whose replica kits are coming up the most expensive when including both the pair of shorts and socks.

Middlesbrough are coming up trumps at the other end of the table, also being the only club to charge under £50 for a replica shirt, but the Pompey shop is not too far behind.

Here is how the confirmed kit prices compare with the exclusion of Luton Town who are using the same kit as the 2023/24 campaign and Sheffield United who are yet to publish pricing information on their website.

What are the full kit costs of each Championship club?

(These costs include shirt, shorts and socks.)

Preston - £115 (shirt: £60; shorts: £38; socks: £17) Sheffield Wednesday - £114 (£69; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Leeds - £110 (shirt: £65; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Millwall - £108 (shirt: £60; shorts: £30; socks: £18) West Brom - £107 (shirt: £60; shorts: £30; socks: £17) Watford - £105 (shirt: £60; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Sunderland - £105 (shirt: £60; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Hull - £103 (shirt: £55; shorts: £34; socks: £14) Burnley - £103 (shirt: £60; shorts: £28; socks: £15) Norwich - £102 (shirt: £60; shorts: £28; socks: £14) Derby - £100 (shirt: £60; shorts: £25; socks: £15) Coventry - £100 (shirt: £55; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Bristol City - £100 (shirt: £55; shorts: £30; socks: £15) Cardiff City - £98 (shirt: £58; shorts: £28; socks: £12) Stoke City - £97 (shirt: £52; shorts: £30; socks: £15) QPR - £97 (shirt: £56; shorts: £30; socks: £12) Blackburn - £96 (shirt: £56; shorts: £28; socks: £12) Swansea - £95 (shirt: £56; shorts: £26; socks: £13) Plymouth - £89 (shirt: £52; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Portsmouth - £88 (shirt: £55; shorts: £22; socks: £11) Oxford - £87 (shirt: £50; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Middlesbrough - £78 (shirt: £46; shorts: £22; socks: £10)