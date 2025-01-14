Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of Pompey’s title-winning squad finally has a new club - eight-and-a-half months being released.

Ryan Schofield endured a wretched 12 months with the Blues, culminating with missing the season’s end after sustaining an elbow injury in training in April 2024.

That represented the latest devastating blow to the former England youth keeper, who failed to impress during six appearances and even suffered the ignominy of Matt Macey being signed to replace him as Will Norris’ deputy.

However, having now recovered from injury, Schofield has found himself a fresh start at Morecambe.

Ryan Schofield has finally found himself a new club after being released by Pompey in May 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The League Two strugglers have today unveiled the 25-year-old on a deal for the rest of the season, thereby bolstering their goalkeeping options.

And having been released by Pompey in May in the aftermath of their League One title triumph, it marks the ex-Huddersfield man back in football at last.

‘I was in last week training a bit which was nice to see the set-up, the facilities and how the gaffer wants to work, and I think it’s something I can really get on board with, and I look forward to trying to help for the rest of the season.

‘I knew Stu (Moore) before coming in, we trained together a few years ago so we’ve known each other and kept in touch. I know of Harry Burgoyne through a goalkeeper coach I had at Huddersfield and he had at Wolves.

Ryan Schofield made six appearances for Pompey in 2023-24, all coming in cup competitions. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s a good group of goalkeepers and I think we can all push each other to make each other better and create a real learning environment.’

Schofield arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer in July 2023 following his Huddersfield release.

He had made 32 Championship starts for the Terriers after progressing through their ranks, while represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 level.

Yet his time at Pompey didn’t work out and he will be largely remembered for his calamitous display in the December 2023 EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Shortly afterwards, Macey was recruited to operate as the Blues’ number two and Schofield was replaced on the bench for the final 20 matches of their title-winning season.

Following his release, he remained at Fratton Park for several months to complete his rehabilitation from the elbow injury.

Now he has linked up with Morecambe, who are managed by Derek Adams and are second from bottom of League Two.