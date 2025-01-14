Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has reiterated that Pompey aren’t seeking any first-team striking additions - despite Elias Sorensen’s departure.

The Blues have so far recruited Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden on loan during the transfer window to bolster a side sitting precariously above the Championship relegation zone.

They are also in the hunt to sign Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham, although the 19-year-old is regarded as ‘developmental’ and is not expected to impact the first-team this season.

Following Sorensen’s exit last week for Valerenga, that leaves Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony as Mousinho’s striking options.

John Mousinho has ruled out signing a first-team striker during the transfer window. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mousinho insists he is ‘comfortable’ with that quartet at his disposal - and no further additions are being sought during the January window.

He told The News: ‘It hasn’t changed, we are still in a position where we’re comfortable in terms of the centre-forwards.

‘With Colby, Christian, plus we have Kas and Mark returning from injury as well - Mark quicker than Kusini - we are comfortable with where we are at.

‘Before Kusini got injured he started three games on the spin, unfortunately he then collected an injury on international duty, so that was frustrating for us.

‘Colby has come in and started pretty much every game since then, while we’ve got Christian, who’s had a really good impact in the Championship this season, has a couple of goals, and played in a lot of the games.

‘Before Mark got injured, when he first came into the side he had that typical injection and boost you would expect from someone coming from the Academy system, then was injured at Swansea.

‘I suspect when he comes back he will be at it once again - and we are well stocked there.’

O’Mahony has been sidelined since the end of November with a side strain, returning to parent club Brighton for treatment.

Elias Sorensen left Pompey last week after just five months at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 20-year-old, who has two goals in nine appearances for Pompey, is pencilled in for a return to training in a fortnight’s time.

As for Yengi, he isn’t expected to return until mid-February, having damaged knee ligaments while on international duty with Australia.

At the time of the set-back, he had started three successive Championship fixtures after being absent at the start of the campaign with persistent groin problems.

Mousinho added: ‘I don't think scoring goals has been our issue this year. Some games we haven’t looked quite as sharp as we’d like to at the top end of the pitch, but we have scored plenty of goals overall.

‘Look at some of the places we've gone and scored goals too. So that has not necessarily been our issue - the bigger problem is making sure we’ve been tight at the back.

‘We have conceded too many goals, particularly away from home, and need to tighten up there. But, certainly from the attackers in terms of their goal contribution, we’ve been pretty pleased.’