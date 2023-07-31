Portsmouth fans will be given the chance to ensure the club is 'held accountable' for its actions at a blockbuster Fans Forum event on Monday evening.

Tonight a blockbuster line-up featuring Pompey CEO Andrew Cullen, men's head coach John Mousinho , women's head coach Jay Sadler and captain Marlon Pack as the panel face questions from fans in a session hosted by BBC Radio Solent.

Supporters are set to grill the club representatives on ticket prices, promotion ambitions and transfer updates as fans call out for an attacking midfielder to be added to the side.

The panel will be hosted by BBC Radio Solent presenter Andy Moon, who called for fans to share their questions on social media ahead of tonight's event. Moon said: "They [fan forum events] are so important because they give you, the fan, the chance to ask your question - whatever it may be - to the people who run your club. Accountability is so important.

"The fact Portsmouth are willing to do this shows they are willing to be held accountable.

Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen will be present at the event (Image: Getty Images)

"We got a lot of criticism in our interviews for not asking the right question, it's great to be able to hand the microphone over metaphorically for an hour for you at home to decide what you really want to know."

Questions shared so far have seen many queries for men's head coach Mousinho, who has seen a huge 12 new signings walk through the doors at Fratton Park this summer. One supporter asked that with that investment, is anything other than promotion from League One this term acceptable?

Meanwhile, women's head coach Sadler will be asked to elaborate on the long-term plan for his side and owner support since turning semi-pro this year.