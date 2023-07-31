The new-look Blues head into their League One season-opener against Bristol Rovers next Saturday off the back of two pre-season losses.

Ten of Pompey’s 12 summer signings featured against the Robins, while five were named in Mousinho’s starting XI – Will Norris, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Anthony Scully and Gavin Whyte.

It’s fair to suggest that the Blues’ starting XI against the Gas will look very similar to that which too to the field against Nigel Pearson’s side.

Fans remain worried, though, about their side’s lack of goals and creativity, despite a 9-1 thrashing of Crawley prior to last week’s trip to Plough Lane and Pompey’s standing as one of the favourites for promotion.

That’s something Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are keen to address, with a No8/10 still on their wanted list before the transfer window closes.

In the meantime, though, the Pompey head coach is feeling good about his side. He’s happy with their progress and believes everything is taking shape nicely ahead of the new season.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

Speaking after the Bristol City defeat, Mousinho said: ‘I think it (pre-season) has gone really well. I think everything we’ve planned for a few months ago has come to fruition and now I think we look sharp. We have another week to sharpen up and get ready for League One opposition.

‘But overall, really, really pleased with how things have gone.

‘They (the players) are pretty close I think to where I want them to be.

‘We don’t want to peak too early. I think we’re a week’s worth of training away from being ready to be competitive in a League One game and that’s a perfect spot.

‘We’re not panicking about where we are in terms of anything other than the fact that maybe we need to sharpen up a bit more.

‘But it’s much easier to overdo things and then just come off it a bit this week and make sure we are sharp rather than thinking we have to do a huge amount of fitness work.