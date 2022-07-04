Transfer gossip: Derby to sign Portsmouth-linked Brighton keeper Carl Rushworth on loan

Football Insider claim the Rams have agreed to take the 21-year-old on loan from Brighton next season, with an announcement ‘imminent’.

However, he’s not the only one to appear on Pompey’s radar, with West Brom’s Josh Griffiths higher up the list of priorities.

Indeed, the Blues are expected to turn to the former Cheltenham and Lincoln loanee to answer their goalkeeping concerns, although Cowley has also admitted that he’s open-minded to Alex Bass staking his claim to be No1.

Regardless, Rushworth’s immediate future appears to be elsewhere, with recently rescued Derby reportedly at the top of the queue.

New Rams boss Liam Rosenior is on the lookout for a new goalkeeper following the exits of Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos earlier this summer.

Rushworth kept 11 clean sheets in 43 games while on loan for League Two Walsall last season.

He remains highly-thought-of at the Amex Stadium and has three years left on his existing contract.

However, seen as one for the future, boss Graham Potter wants him to get as much first-team experience as possible and would welcome an opportunity for Rushworth to continue his progress further up the Football League pyramid next season.

Pompey jetted out to their warm-weather training camp in Spain on Monday, with Bass and youngster Toby Steward their current goalkeeping options.