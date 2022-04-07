Portsmouth's ex-Sunderland and Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien makes contract admission with deal set to expire

The striker penned a short-term deal on deadline day three-months-ago and, is one of 12 players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Since his arrival at Fratton Park, he’s emerged as a fans’ favourite, and has proved to be a valuable asset by scoring four goals in 10 appearance.

His latest finish came in the 1-1 draw with Bolton, to continue his impressive streak of not yet tasting defeat in matches he’s scored for the Blues.

Following his 16-month spell at Sunderland ending with a bitter taste, the Republic of Ireland international has settled into life well on the south coast.

Despite his fresh start in PO4, he’s still waiting to have a conversation with Danny Cowley to discuss what lies ahead - with only three-and-a-half weeks of the campaign remaining.

He’s made his intentions clear, however, if he is to be offered fresh terms at the club.

O’Brien told The News: ‘No, I haven’t had any conversations with the club, yet. I’m not sure what’s going on there.

Aiden O'Brien has scored four goals in 10 Pompey appearances. Picture: Philip Bryan

‘Obviously I would like to stay, I’ve hit the ground running here and I love all the boys here.

‘Everyone’s brilliant but there’s been no conversations yet, but hopefully something will pop up soon. We’ll see what happens.’

O’Brien’s opener against the Trotters yesterday sent the travelling 700 Pompey fans wild, drawing comparisons to when he dramatically equalised against Fleetwood in February.

And the former Millwall man explained how he’s been blown away by their support since he signed.

‘He added: The fans are brilliant, they've come in their numbers again to Bolton and they always travel well. We’ve just got to thank them for continuing to support us throughout this season.

‘I’ve only been here a couple of months and they’ve been absolutely brilliant to me, personally. I can imagine they’ve been brilliant to this team all season.