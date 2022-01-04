And one of the pools of players the Fratton Park outfit have been keeping a close eye on is Championship players nearing the end of their contracts.

This could open the door to free transfers if their current clubs allow them to leave their contracts early.

Thus saving the south coast club money, while allowing clubs in the division above to trim the dead-wood in their squads.

Click through the list to see the potential targets Pompey could move for this winter.

1. Stuart Moore - Blackpool .Position: Goalkeeper 2021/22 appearances: One (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Sol Bamba - Middlesbrough Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 17 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Sean McLoughlin - Hull City Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 10 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Alex Pearce - Millwall Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 3 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales