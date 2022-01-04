The Blues head coach has conducted a wide search ranging from Europe and in the UK to examine potential targets.
And one of the pools of players the Fratton Park outfit have been keeping a close eye on is Championship players nearing the end of their contracts.
This could open the door to free transfers if their current clubs allow them to leave their contracts early.
Thus saving the south coast club money, while allowing clubs in the division above to trim the dead-wood in their squads.
Click through the list to see the potential targets Pompey could move for this winter.