Connor Wickham could be on the move again in January. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Portsmouth transfer gossip: The out-of-contract Championship players who the Blues could strike free transfers with in January including Millwall, Blackburn and West Brom outcasts

The January transfer window is now upon us and Danny Cowley is exploring all avenues to improve his Pompey squad.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:49 pm

The Blues head coach has conducted a wide search ranging from Europe and in the UK to examine potential targets.

And one of the pools of players the Fratton Park outfit have been keeping a close eye on is Championship players nearing the end of their contracts.

This could open the door to free transfers if their current clubs allow them to leave their contracts early.

Thus saving the south coast club money, while allowing clubs in the division above to trim the dead-wood in their squads.

Click through the list to see the potential targets Pompey could move for this winter.

1. Stuart Moore - Blackpool

Position: Goalkeeper 2021/22 appearances: One

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sol Bamba - Middlesbrough

Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 17

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Sean McLoughlin - Hull City

Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 10

Photo: George Wood

4. Alex Pearce - Millwall

Position: CB 2021-22 Championship appearances: 3

Photo: Alex Burstow

Danny CowleyPortsmouthBluesBlackburnWest Brom
