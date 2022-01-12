Portsmouth transfer latest: Major update on loan striker's exit - as Norwich City man edges closer to joining League One rivals

The News revealed last week the Norwich loanee was to be the first victim of Danny Cowley’s January reshuffle, following his inability to capture his sublime pre-season form.

And it looks like the 21-year-old will spend the second half of the season at Burton, as reported by football transfer writer Alan Nixon.

Danny Cowley’s hand was arguably forced to bring the striker to Fratton Park, following his friendly hat-trick against Havant and Waterlooville in the summer.

But the striker hasn’t been able to match the bloated expectations of a fledgling player experiencing senior football for the first time.

The Morocco youth international hasn’t featured for the Blues since a four minute cameo during the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in mid-November.

In total, the youngster scored once and registered one assist in royal blue – which came in an EFL Trophy victory over Crystal Palace under-21s.

And he completed only one full league 90 minutes under the former Lincoln manager, during the 0-0 stalemate with Doncaster at the beginning of the season.

In the club’s quest to bolster their frontline in January, Ahadme’s departure will be likely used to bring a fresh loanee to Fratton Park.

With Pompey desperate for goals during the second half of the season, their head coach is actively pursuing reinforcements this winter.

Notts County hotshot Kyle Wootton and Swansea youngster Liam Cullen have both been linked with a move to the south coast this month.

For the former Real Oviedo man, the move to the Pirelli Stadium will hand him a fresh opportunity to flourish in the third tier while gaining valuable minutes in first-team football.

And although Accrington were supposedly keen on acquiring his services this month too, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink appears to have won the race.

